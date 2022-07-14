Marathi Actress Amruta Pawar Reacts To Rumours of Her Love Marriage

Marathi actress Amruta Pawar got married to Neel Patil, a biomedical engineer, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on July 8. She recently shared a few photos of her marriage on Instagram leaving her fans in awe.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about her experience at her new home. She said that it is a completely different feeling to be at her in-laws place. She even clarified the speculations about her love marriage to Neel.

Amruta revealed that she and Neel met on a matrimonial site and chose to marry after knowing each other for 6 months.

The actress said, “All these Lehenga and gowns are in their wedding style. We wanted an authentic Maharashtrian wedding. We wanted all Marathi rituals. I have worn these bridal attires in my previous shows. So I wasn’t that much into how I was looking since I had an idea. I was overwhelmed by the feeling that I will head to a new house.”

According to Amruta, it’s going to be completely different experience and she would miss her parents as she is strongly attached to her parents.

Amruta is well-known for her roles in the shows Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa and Swarajya Janani Jijamata. Amruta has also played an important role in the Marathi serial Lalit 205.

