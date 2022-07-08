Marathi Actress Amruta Pawar Ties Knot With Neil Patil; See Pictures

Marathi shows Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa fame Amruta Pawar has finally got married to the love of her life. Amruta exchanged vows in a grand wedding with Neil Patil, a biomedical engineer.

The actress shared pictures of her big day and captioned them, “And this is how the actor turned into a bride. Amruta decked up for her wedding Punyavashan Look; loving the beauty and grace. She is caring altogether. She is clad in the hues of perfection. Who else is obsessing over her stunning look?”

Amruta’s looked beautiful in her bridal attire. Her peach-coloured saree with a green border looked elegant. She opted for simple attire for her wedding. She made a neat bun with flowers to add charm. A user wrote “She is looking so pretty”, while another said, “Looking very gorgeous”. Amruta is receiving many congratulatory messages. Her fan pages are flooded with her wedding image.

The actress also shared a video with glimpses from all her wedding functions. Starting with the pre-wedding shoot, the video then showed sangeet, haldi, and mehndi. For her wedding, she wore a yellow saree. She paired it with a blue blouse.

As per the video, Amruta and Neil got hitched in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. At the ceremony, no celebs were invited. At the marriage ceremony, only close friends and relatives were invited.

These days, Amruta Panwar is working with the show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa, which revolves around the love story of Siddhart and Aditi, played by Amruta Panwar. Amruta has taken a short break from the show for her wedding.

Moreover, Amruta has also performed as young Jijamata in the biopic drama of Swarajya Janani Jijamata. She made her debut in the film industry with Senior Citizen, which was released in 2019.

