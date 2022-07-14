Marathi Actress Ashvini Mahangade Looks Elegant in Green Saree; See Pics

Marathi television actress Ashvini Mahangade has become quite popular among viewers as Angha of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The show airs on Star Pravah and Ashvini plays an important character in this family drama series. Recently the actress shared a few pictures and a video of her in a green silk saree on Instagram and her fans are appreciating her ethnic look.

Draped in a green silk saree, Ashvini enhanced her look with matching jewellery and make up. Sharing the photos Ashvini wrote, “Be honest and Be kind.”

She also shared a video. Ashvini can be seen plucking flowers and posing for the camera. The video has the song Kehna hi Kya playing in the background.

Ashwini loves to wear sarees and often shares her photos in Indian attire on Instagram. She has many times before hit the headlines for her viral saree looks. Her account is a curation of some ravishingly gorgeous pictures in saree. The actress manages to carry both the western and Indian attires with elegance.

The actress was appreciated for her role of Ranubai Jadhav in the serial Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. According to Ashvini, the major success of this character goes to her team. It was a challenge for the actor to portray this character since there was no reference available to the character in the serial based on the life of Chhtrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Besides her breathtakingly beautiful pictures, what makes Ashvini an audience favorite is her acting. She leaves no stone unturned to prepare for her roles. Ashvini made her debut with Zee Marathi’s show Asmita.

