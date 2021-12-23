Marathi actress Chinmayee slams reality show Me Honar Superstar Chote Ustad

The reality show Me Honar Superstar Chote Ustad is currently streaming on Star Pravah. The show is receiving a good response from the audience. Recently a video of the show was posted on social media. This video led to the show being trolled. Marathi actress Chinmayee Sumeet has reacted criticising this video over the use of Marathi language in the show.

In the video it can be seen that a question is being asked to a child, who is one of the contestants of the show. The child answers the question which is a number. However, when the child is asked what that number is called in Marathi she is unable to answer it. Then there some more people are asked what the number is called in Marathi but they too find it difficult to answer. Then some jokes are cracked on this and everyone starts laughing.

After looking at this video actress Chinmayee has shared a post saying “This reel will probably, just may make you laugh… But it’s going to happen slowly. Marathi numbers, Marathi tone, dishes, root letters all are going to be forgotten. Why don’t the people who argue about how to dress, what to eat, whose statues, true history, false history, play any role in Marathi? So bored right now. Now the government should issue an order and close Marathi schools in one go…"

Many people expressed their views on Marathi language by commenting on Chinmayee’s post. Some users have supported the actress and have expressed their disappointment on what is happening. One such user wrote, “There should be an insistence to speak Marathi at home and speak pure". Another has commented “Close Marathi schools, best option. Rather than wrong Marathi, let it be known many centuries later during excavation."

