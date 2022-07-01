Marathi Actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Pays a Visit to Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur

Marathi Actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar, who shot to fame with her show Tuhjyat Jeev Rangala, visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur recently. With her remarkable performance on screen, she is now a household face. Dhanashri posted the pictures from the visit. She was accompanied by Aishwarya Vasant Munishwar, Sujal.

The actress has posted six images of the visit and is seen in a white suit. In her first image, Kadgaonkar is posing with the Mahalaxmi idol in the sanctum. Dhanashri has worn her favourite watch. In almost all her images and public appearances, she is opting for this watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (@kadgaonkar_dhanashri)



The actress captions the image, “What does it mean if you go to Kolhapur and don’t visit Ambabai??? I believe from the beginning that everything goes well when I visit Ambabai. That’s why I visited Ambabai first after coming here.”

Dhanashri tagged Aishwarya Vasant Munishwar and Sujal, who is a designer by profession. The post received 4k likes. In one of her images, she is posing in front of the idol with ‘photos snapping and videography is not allowed’ written there. A user took a jibe at her and commented, “Rules for common people not for celebrities. They are born to break the rules.” Another user praised the actress saying, “Beautiful look and nice eyes and red lipstick and smile.”

The shooting of Tuhjyat Jeev Rangala is currently taking place in Kolhapur in Vasgade village. During her academic journey, Dhanashri was interested in acting, drama and cultural activities. She posts heaps of images on her Instagram where she is flaunting South Indian sarees with her husband and baby boy. One of her images captioned, “We love South Style.” She attached three beautiful family pictures draped in the traditional way.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.