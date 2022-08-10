Marathi Actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Recalls Fond Memories Of Raksha Bandhan

Marathi actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar, who has worked in several well-known Marathi serials like Tujhyat Jeev Rangala, Chitthi and Gandh Phulancha Gela Sangun shares a close bond with her brother. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 11, the actress revealed how her brother Saurabh Kadgaonkar used to annoy her on the day.

Reminiscing about those days, Dhanashri recalled that during Raksha Bandhan when the actress used to finish the rituals of tying the rakhi on her brother’s wrist, he instead of giving gifts used to make fun of her by giving her a one rupee coin.

Saurabh’s prank used to annoy Dhanashri. She added that though the siblings loved each other, they were often engaged in fights. The brother-sister duo used to have a lot of fun on Raksha Bandhan day.

An Instagram entertainment page Celebrity Katta uploaded an old picture of Dhanashri tying a rakhi on her brother’s wrist. The siblings looked happy sporting smiles in the picture. Dhanashri later re-shared the post on her official Instagram account.

Currently, the Tujhyat Jeev Rangala fame actress is busy shooting for her latest serial Tu Chal Pudha, which will air on the Zee Marathi television channel from August 15. Dhanashri lamented that due to the busy schedule she would not be able to go home and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother this time.

“There are many sweet memories of Rakshabandhan. But, this year due to her busy schedule, there is doubt whether we will meet,” said Dhanashri.

Apart from Dhanashri, Tu Chal Pudha also stars Deepa Parab Chaudhari in the other lead role. This will be the first time Dhanashri will play a negative character named Shilpi. The trailer of the new serial has been loved by fans.

