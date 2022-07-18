Marathi Actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Steals The Show in a Fuchsia Ombre Saree

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is a noted name in the Marathi entertainment industry. The actress shares a lot of photos and videos to stay connected with the fans. Recently, she uploaded a few adorable pictures. In the photo, she is seen wearing a fuchsia Ombre chiffon saree, which she paired with a black sleeveless velvet blouse with golden detailing.

She tied her hair in a messy bun and put gajra on it. Rocking the rosy lips and blushy cheeks, the actress opted for an emerald green necklace set, which added an extra highlight to her outfit. She captioned the photos with, “No Indian girl can ever say no to the magic of saree.” Her fans went crazy. The comment section was flooded with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (@kadgaonkar_dhanashri)



Dhanashri loves sarees, and a week ago she uploaded a few photos in a beautiful green saree with minimal floral work in the hem and pallu, which she matched with an orange sleeveless boatneck blouse. She paired the outfit with black heels. Along the pictures, she wrote, “The perfect matching accessory for saree is not the jewellery buy SMILE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (@kadgaonkar_dhanashri)



On the work front, Dhanashri gained popularity after appearing on the TV Show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala in 2016. The show was discontinued in 2021 but it still remains one of the most watched dramas.

Apart from this, she also worked in Marathi plays like Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and Jhope Gelela Jaagi Jhala. She even played secondary roles in TV serials like Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena and Gandh Phulancha Gela Sangun. Up next, she will be seen working on Zee Marathi’s new TV Show Tu Chal Pudha, which will be premiered on August 15 at 7:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.