Marathi Actress Hemangi Kavi Pens a Heartfelt Note For Co-Star Sushil Inamdar

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi has penned a heartfelt note for her Lek Majhi Durga co-star Sushil Inamdar. In Lek Majhi Durga, Hemangi and Sushil played the lead roles alongside actress Varada Patil. The show started airing from February 14 on Colors Marathi and it’s getting a good response.

In her Instagram post, Hemangi thanked producer Chandrakant Lokare for casting them together for the first time in Lek Majhi Durga.

“You were my comfort zone in my Durga serial. We had known each other for years, watched each other’s work, but never worked together. Thanks, Chandrakant Lokare for casting us as a pair,” wrote Hemangi.

Hemangi revealed that she forged a good bonding with Sushil Inamdar from the first day of the shooting of Lek Majhi Durga.

“Everything happened great. Sometimes, we used to get down on dialogues; we used to speak to each other and we used to challenge ourselves about who is the best actor. An everyday scene, our endless chat will be remembered,” added the actress in the emotional note.

Calling Sushil a cute male co-star the actress said that she can’t forget her scenes with the actor. She revealed that Sushil would help others in remembering their dialogues and he would never skip a scene though he used to be often overworked. Hemangi shared her best wishes for Sushil’s upcoming play Ubhams Dharamshala.

Fans are reacting to the heartwarming post of the actress for Sushil. A user wrote, “I just saw the movie Tamasha Live because of them.” They give sweet friendship goals.’’ Another one wrote, “Love their chemistry. They have an honest bond and that’s why it blooms.”

On the work front, Hemangi is in conversation with a few serial producers and movie directors for her upcoming projects.

