Marathi Actress Hemangi Kavi Shares Her Old Picture As Lata Mangeshkar

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi recently shared an old picture on Instagram in which she is looking like Lata Mangeshkar. This is her look test as Lata Didi for a project two-three years ago. Sharing this post she wrote in the caption that two three years ago she gave an audition cum look test for Lata Ji’s role for a project. While that project did not happen the actress is happy that she got the opportunity to give the test for the legendary singer’s look.

She added that she did this look with all her heart. Hemangi also shared an emotional note remembering Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away a few days ago. Hemangi wrote in the caption, “That one tear was hidden for you and will always be! I, my eyes will always yearn for you." The actress has paid tribute to Lata Didi through this post.

Lata Mangeshkar’s death came as shocking news for everyone. Many celebrities have been sharing their memories about the most beloved singer of the Hindi film industry on social media.

Hemangi’s post has received more than seven thousand likes and a number of comments. The actress’ followers seemed to be really impressed by this look of hers. They are praising Hemangi’s look in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “How lucky you are". Another user said, “Speechless". A third user commented, “Super look mam."

Lata Ji was admitted to Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19, where she breathed her last. According to reports, the singer died due to post Covid-19 complications. She was admitted to the hospital in early January this year. She was taken off the ventilator when she showed some signs of improvements. But unfortunately she was put back on ventilator support when her condition deteriorated once again.

