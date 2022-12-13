Marathi Actress Jui Gadkari's Adorable Gift For Tharla Tar Mag Sachin Gokhale Director

Marathi daily soap Tharla Tar Mag, which started airing recently, has received a positive response from the audience. The show, which airs on Star Pravah, sees actress Jui Gadkari return to the small screen after a long break. Her fans have been delighted with her long-awaited return, as a result of which, both Jui and the show are receiving praise.

While the cast members and technicians have a large role to play in the success of a show, it is the director helming the show, on whose skills, much of the success depends. Sachin Gokhale has been helming Tharla Ter Mag and now Jui Gadkari decided to gift him for the opportunity he provided to her in the daily soap.

The actress has gifted Sachin a special food box, with ‘Director’s box’, printed on it. This is a heartfelt gesture of gratitude that the actress undertook as a result of the success of the show. Photos of both of them with the box, aptly named ‘Director’s box’, have now gone viral on social media. Jui says that she brings new food for her director every day on the sets, making sure the Director’s Box never runs out of food. Meanwhile, the cast of Tharla Ter Mag is shooting twelve to thirteen hours a day, a behind the scenes look of which was shared by Jui two days back.

Tharla Tar Mag started airing December 5 onwards on Star Pravah daily at 8:30 pm.

