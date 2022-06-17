Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Gets Bail in 2020 Atrocities Act Case

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been granted bail, on June 16, by a Thane court in the 2020 caste atrocities case against a surety of Rs 25,000. Ketaki grabbed the headlines since she was arrested last month and she has been in jail for more than a month in two different cases.

Chitale has been granted bail by the Thane district sessions court in a caste atrocities case, which was registered against her at the Rabale police station in March 2020. Chitale had allegedly made offensive remarks about minority communities, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mata Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

However, the controversial actress will not get immediate relief and will remain in jail for at least five more days. This is because Chitale is in judicial custody in Thane jail in the matter concerning the objectionable Facebook post against Sharad Pawar. The bail hearing for that matter is scheduled for June 21.

Ketaki drew the ire of the NCP workers after she shared a post on the social media platform, which allegedly called Sharad Pawar a liar, jealous of Brahmins, suffering from cancer because of corruption and headed to hell. Though the post did not mention Pawar’s name, NCP workers protested against her across the state and multiple cases were filed.

Ketaki was accused of defamation, printing or engraving defamatory matter and promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, caste. The 30-year-old actress was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, Chitale has now filed a fresh petition before the Bombay High Court seeking orders to declare her May 14 arrest by Kalwa police illegal and in breach of guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

