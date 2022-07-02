Marathi Actress Kishori Ambiye Shares BTS Video of Playing Badminton

The Marathi series Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, which airs on the Star Pravah channel, is gaining a lot of popularity due to its talented cast and interesting storyline. Recently, the show’s actress Kishori Ambiye shared a video of her playing badminton on the sets. She wrote with the post ‘BTS on Set, Majja Masti Dhamaal’. The song Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Sham is playing in the background in the fun video.

Seeing the actress having fun playing badminton on the sets, her fans filled the comments with love and appreciation. One user showed his surprise at the actress’s athletic abilities saying, ‘You play very good badminton.’ Another one wrote, ‘You should play more badminton to keep fit.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishori Ambiye (@kishoriambiye)



Many senior actresses known for their acting in the eighties and nineties have returned to Marathi television shows recently and they are gaining popularity. One such actress is Kishori Ambiye. She plays the role of Om’s mother in Sahkutumb Sahaparivar . She has made a name for herself in the serial and has been able to garner a lot of fans.

The plot of Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, a remake of the Tamil series Pandian Stores, centres on the two owners of Jay Bhawani department store, Sarita and Suryakant, and their family.

The show emphasises the importance of family and relationships. Suryakant is the parental figure of the family and his three younger brothers are Vaibhav, Prashant and Omkar. The show depicts how an older brother handles his younger siblings as if they are his own children.

