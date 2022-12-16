Marathi Actress Krutika Tulaskar Ties The Knot With Vishal Devrukhkar, See Pics

Krutika Tulaskar is one of the finest actresses in the Marathi film industry and is currently making headlines all over social media. The Ratris Khel Chale actress has recently tied the knot with the famous Marathi director Vishal Devrukhkar. Krutika took her official Instagram and shared pictures of her special day with her fans. In the recent photos, the actress is seen in a yellow silk saree which she paired with a red blouse. Krutika is looking every bit gorgeous; on the other hand, her husband is also looking handsome in a red sherwani.

The actress captioned the post, “Now this person owns the whole ownership of mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krutikaa Tulaskar (@tulaskar_krutikaa_official)

Both of their fans got excited and congratulated the couple in the comment section. Apart from this, Kruthikaa also shared a clip from her marriage ceremony, where the couple is sitting in the mandap and Vishal is seen applying sindoor on her forehead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Devrukhkar (@devrukhkar.vishal)

Seeing the clip, one of the users commented “ Yayyy! Congratulations. Wishing you both a happy married life,” while another one said, “ Bless You.” Many showered heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Krutika has worked in many popular movies like Baban, Vijeta, Pashbandh, and many more. Lastly, she was seen in the popular Marathi supernatural thriller drama serial Ratris Khel Chale. The show was broadcasted on Zee Marathi.

On the other hand, Vishal is an Indian film director who is known for his work in Marathi cinema. In 2009, he worked as the first assistant director for the movie Zenda, directed by Avadhoot Gupte. Vishal made his directorial debut with the 2017 movie Boyz, starring Sumant Shinde, Parth Bhalerao, Pratik Lad, Vaibhav Mangle, Bhau Kadam and Ritika Shrotri.

