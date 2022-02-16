Marathi Actress Madhura Joshi's Shaved Head Pic Goes Viral

Madhura Joshi has become a household name now. She is known for portraying the character of Imlie in the hit Marathi serial Phulala Sugandh Maticha. The plot, which comes with a lot of twists and turns, is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Now, a photo of Madhura, completely bald, is currently making rounds on social media. Fans were taken aback by this photo at first, but the actress soon assuaged their anxieties.

Madhura said that she had dressed up for her another serial Punyashlok Ahilya Bai. She plays Renu in the daily soap. She had to carry a bald look for her character. Many people have applauded her for being bold and experimenting with her appearances.

Coming back to Phulala Sugandh Maticha, which is an official adaption of the StarPlus serial Diya Aur Baati Hum. Shashi and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions produces both shows.

The show, Phulala Sugandh Maticha, stars Harshad Atkari, Aditi Deshpande, and Bhumija Patil.

At the centre of the narrative are Kirti and Shubham, a 20-year-old college student whose ambition is to join the Indian Police Service, and Shubham, a sweetshop owner and sweetmaker. Kirti’s aspirations and dreams are shattered when her parents are killed in a terrorist attack. Her brother Sagar arranges for her marriage to Shubham, whose strict mother, Jiji Akka, wishes for her daughter-in-law to be humble and uneducated with excellent housewife abilities.

