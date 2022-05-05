Marathi Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar gets a Rousing Response in Indore

Marathi television series Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey has become quite popular among the viewers and the actors playing the lead roles have gained significant fan following. Actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar plays the lead protagonist Arundhati Deshmukh, a loving mother, in the show and the viewers are appreciating her performance.

Apart from being an actress, Madhurani Prabhulkar is also a well-known poet, singer and musician. She often shares her poems on social media. She has a great fan following on her Instagram with 2.12 lakh followers as well. Recently she she attended a poetry program at Mai Mangeshkar auditorium in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

The event was organised by the Marathi Samaj of Indore and Madhurani Prabhulkar recited a few of her poems. Sharing a news report of the event Prabhulkar wrote about her experience of attending a Marathi congregation outside Maharashtra.

“I had heard a lot about the curiosity of Marathi congregations in Indore. I had experienced it when I went with Sarvari. But even then, there was a dilemma as to whether we could keep the audience hooked on words only for two and a half hours. No one had organized such a poetry recitation program there. But as soon as the program started, people of Indore were listening to what was beautiful. There were applause, laughter and even tears,” wrote Prabhulkar.

Prabhulkar was the last poet to recite her poem at the event and her recitation was of 12 minutes.

“Introduced the last poem of the program. It is 12 minutes in a row. I greeted to show that it is over and the program is over. The audience was stunned; no one applauded or left their seats. I was completely confused, paused for a moment and greeted again and said thank you. Then the audience started clapping but no one left but they asked for more, to listen something more. I was overwhelmed and when I recited a few more poems they were satisfied. If there is such an audience in front of you, then you get a different joy and satisfaction of the programme,” added Prabhulkar.

The actress started her career in the field of advertising. She was also a successful model before entering the entertainment industry. Due to her excellent communication skills, she has become a popular TV host. She has acted in many TV serials, plays and films.

She got her first big break in the film Sundar Maaz Ghar as a musician in which singers like Sadhana Sargam and Shreya Ghoshal participated.

