Marathi Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar’s Latest Video is About Food and Family

Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar became a household name because of the hit Marathi TV serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Madhurani has cultivated a huge fan base through her terrific acting. She is an avid social media user and often delights her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram. Madhurani has now shared a light-hearted video in which she can be seen cooking the famous Maharashtrian dish poha. In the adorable video, Madhurani is revelling with her loved ones. She captioned the post, “Stay close to people, who feel like Sunlight”.

Madhurani grabbed the headlines earlier this month when she shared a picture from her first photoshoot in Mumbai. In the picture, the actress is looking breathtaking in a regal saree and an elegant pearl necklace.

Madhurani’s fans adore her because of her enduring charm and her evergreen beauty. In this Instagram post, she is looking gorgeous in an elegant pink saree.

It is worth mentioning that Madhurani started acting at a very early age. She has featured in many films and TV shows in her stellar career. She has starred in TV serials like Asambhav, Yanda Kartavya Aaahe and Hich Mazi Maitrin.

Madhurani Prabhulkar is a multi-talented personality and she has gained popularity as a poet, singer and musician. Recently, she had also performed at a poetry event in Indore.

Madhurani is married to Pramod Prabhulkar who owns a production house. Madhurani and Pramod also run an acting institute, which has produced actors like Shivani Baokar, Hruta Durgule and Kiran Gaikwad.

