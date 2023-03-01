Popular actress Mitali Mayekar is a notable face of the Marathi entertainment industry. The actress is a lethal combination of drop-dead gorgeous looks and incredible acting skills. She often shares pictures and videos which become viral on the internet. Now, a couple of days back, the actress shared her bold picture which is making a huge buzz on the internet.

In the viral picture, the actress seems to be taking a shower in an open space baring her back. The photo shows the shower instilled above the actress’s head. This picture was clicked at Bandhavgarh which is located in Madhya Pradesh.

Her viral picture was captured by her husband Siddharth Chandekar. Several social media users have now filled in the comment section. While some users have praised the actress for her steamy looks, others trolled her over her dressing sense. Check out the post here

Some social media users trolled the actress in the comment section. One social media user wrote, “Don’t post private photos on social media." Another user wrote, “Was not expecting this from a Marathi actress." One user also commented, “Mitali doesn’t suit you." Meanwhile, some users came out in support of the actress. One of her fans commented, “Damn Hot," while another user wrote, “Hotness."

Yesterday, the actress shared another picture from one of her trips. In the photo, the actress can be seen surrounded by greenery. Here is the photo:

The actress was in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago. Since then, she has been updating her fans with her photos and videos.

On the professional front, Mitali Mayekar is known for films including Billu, Urfi, Aamhi Befikar and Hashtag Prem. The actress has also acted in Unch Majha Jhoka, Freshers, Smile Please and Ladachi Mi Lek Ga. Now, she is all set to feature in the TV series Anubandh.

Meanwhile, the actress tied the wedding knot with actor Siddharth Chandekar on January 24, 2021. On the other hand, Siddharth Chandekar is known for films including City Of Dreams, Classmates, Coffee and Agnihotra. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films such as Chaal Jevi, Tafeta, and Kathakathi.

