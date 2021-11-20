Marathi Actress Mukta Barve’s Bridal Look From ‘Ajunhi Barsat Ahe' Goes Viral

A new bridal look video of Marathi actress Mukta Barve from the show ‘Ajunhi Barsat Ahe’ is going viral. The video has been uploaded on Instagram. The bridal look of the actress has amazed her fans. The new look of the actress will be seen by the viewers in an episode where Mukta will get married to Umesh Kamat, who plays the male lead. Both Mukta and Umesh are getting appreciation for their acting as the lead pair of the television series.

The video was recently shared by Rajshri Marathi Instagram account. The uploaded video shows Mukta Barve in a bridal get-up. Meera, the character played by Mukta, is wearing a traditional nine-year-old sari paired with a shawl in her hand and a headband. Mukta is looking gorgeous with an attractive smile on her face. The lead characters Adiraj and Meera in the show will tie the knot soon. However, the look of the Dulha Adiraj has not been disclosed yet.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWceClUoFdx/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8ef4325d-4950-4faa-bff4-92ee6905d521

The fans of the show have been looking forward to their wedding since long and their wait will be over soon.

The show, a romantic drama, is based on the relationship between the two lead characters played by Mukta and Umesh. There have been ups and downs in their relationship and it is a journey of love at first sight, breakup and then coming together again. Even after being separated from each other, their love has remained intact. Fortunately, the two are set to reunite soon in the serial.

The show started airing on Sony Marathi in July 2021. The series has gained immense popularity in a short span of time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.