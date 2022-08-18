Marathi Actress Neha Joshi Ties The Knot With Omar Kulkarni in Intimate Ceremony

Actress Neha Joshi, who showed her acting chops in films like Poshter Boyz, Readymix, and Postergirl to name a few, has stepped into another important phase in her life. Neha has tied the knot with Marathi actor Omar Kulkarni in a private ceremony.

To the excitement of fans, the actress has dropped pictures of the wedding ceremony on Instagram, announcing the “new role” in her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Joshi (@joeneha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Joshi (@joeneha)



In the first picture, a monochrome, Neha looked ethereal as a bride. She can be seen donning a beaded Mundavalya headband along with a crescent-shaped pearl nose ring. She opted for a bun-styled hairdo and accessorized it with a flower garland. Neha’s million-dollar smile made the picture perfect.

“New role in life,” captioned the actress for the first picture whereas in the second snap she announced, “Finally… Married.”

In the following snap, Neha and her husband Omar were clicked in the same frame. The couple was seen facing each other and engaged in conversation. While Neha was dressed in a golden embroidered blue saree, Omar kept it simple and sported a striped shirt.

Omar also shared pictures of their union. While the first picture showed a smiling Omar looking straight at the camera wearing a Mundavalya, the second click featured his wife Neha. Both were looking in the same direction as wedding preparations lay in front of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omkar Kulkarni (@o.m.k.a.r_kulkarni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omkar Kulkarni (@o.m.k.a.r_kulkarni)



Fans have showered their congratulatory wishes in the comment section of the newlyweds. Celebrities like actress Sukhada Khandkekar, and Swanandi Tikekar also offered their best wishes to the couple.

Both Neha and Omar met each other in a television show post on which they started dating. Earlier, in an interview, Neha admitted that she wanted to have a private marriage in the presence of the couple’s families.

