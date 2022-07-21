Marathi Actress Neha Shitole Turns Lyricist For Mahesh Manjrekar’s New Film

Marathi Actress Neha Shitole, who gained recognition as Dhakad Girl in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, is currently in the limelight for many reasons. While there has been a lot of public interest in her career since her stint in Big Boss, there were reports that she was going to venture into uncharted territory. Now, a recent post by Neha on Instagram sheds some light on the same.

Neha has been seen playing various roles to date but now she is taking up something different. Neha will be seen in the role of a lyricist shortly and she has written a song for Mahesh Manjrekar’s De Dhakka 2′. The name of the song written by her is Deh Futu De and it will soon be out to the audience. She has shared a poster of this song from the movie on social media.

“A new effort with much heart by Rasik Mayabapa Charani Arpan. Soon, we present to you an awesome song written by me and composed by Hitesh Modak for the movie De Dhakka 2,” directed by Mahesh Manjrekar… Listen to it and tell me how you feel… Like it or not, be sure to share your feedback… Thank you Mahesh Manjrekar and Hitesh Modak for the enthusiasm and necessary support to embark on this new journey… I owe this journey to you,” she wrote in her post.

People have been congratulating Neha on her new endeavour as a lyricist in the comments section and wishing her all the best. Neha was recently also in the news after she shared a beautiful poster a fan gifted her.

Neha rose to fame after appearing in the acclaimed Netflix series Sacred Games. The actress also took part in Bigg Boss Marathi’s second season. After finishing the competition as the first runner-up, Neha became well-known.

Neha received a lot of support from the public because of the way she carried herself on the show. Last year, Neha made an appearance as a guest on the third season of the popular reality show.

