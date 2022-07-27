Marathi Actress Poorva Gokhale Shares Throwback Video of Her Show Kulvadhu

Popular Marathi actress Poorva Gokhale has made a name for herself both among Hindi and Marathi television viewers. The actress recently shared a throwback video of her show Kulvadhu on Instagram.

Kulvadhu was a very popular show and it featured Poorva Gokhale and Subodh Bhave as the lead pair. The show premiered on Zee Marathi in 2008. Even today, the audiences still love the show. Actress Poorva Gokhale got a lot of fame from this serial.

Now she has shared a video on Instagram reliving the memories of the Kulvadhu series. She shared a scene with the title track of the series, saying, “Many many years ago. Thank you for these memories.”

Fans have showered likes and comments on this post shared by Gokhale. A fan commented, “Was happy to catch a glimpse of Sulbha Tai.” Another fan wrote, “ One of my favorite shows.” The title song of this serial was also very popular. It is still remembered by the audiences.

Kulvadhu on Zee Marathi was the story of a girl from an ordinary family. Poorva played the role of a teacher named Devyani. Popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave was the male lead of this serial. He played the role of Vikramaditya. The show also featured Sadashiv Amarapurkar, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Deshpande, Nishigandha Wad and Sai Ranade in important roles. After this serial, the pair of Poorva Gokhale and Subodh Bhave gained immense popularity.

The actress also appeared in other popular series like Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Phulpakharu, Tujse Hain Raabta and many more after Kulvadhu. She is currently playing the supporting role in the Hindi drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is airing on Star Plus channel.

