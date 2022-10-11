Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Doesn’t Care Too Much For Diet Rules, Enjoys Tasty Food

In a bid to strictly follow a diet, people are required to give up tasty, not-so-healthy food. This doesn’t seem a good idea to Marathi actress Prajakta Mali as she happily enjoyed Pav Bhaji and other delectable food items in her recent post. Prajakta wrote that after returning to India, she was eager to satiate her food cravings by eating spicy dishes.

She was recently busy shooting a film in London. Now that Prajakta has finally arrived in the country, she doesn’t care to go by diet rules and is happily enjoying her food. Alongside the caption, she also shared pictures of luscious snacks and shakes which made her day memorable.

Prajakta’s fans shared a slew of hilarious reactions to this humorous post. A user wrote that no matter how much Prajakta eats, she is still very slim. Another advised The Luckdown actress to be cautious regarding food as it can have adverse effects on her health. A third fan joked that after devouring this much food, Prajakta had to go on a long diet.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie Prajakta was shooting in London. The Pandu actress is extremely excited to work with renowned actors like Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Sankarshan Karhade, Alok Rajwade and Hrishikesh Joshi. Nitin Vaidya has produced this project. Prajakta has remained tight-lipped about other details, including storyline, music etc.

Besides this film, Prajakta also left the audience awestruck with her acting prowess in movie Y directed by Dr Ajit Suryakant Wadikar. Y revolves around the story of Dr Aarti Deshmukh. Aarti is shown as a government official appointed to take action against doctors involved in unethical practices.

How Aarti deals with such medical professionals formed the crux of this film. Y also explored different angles of how illegal practices crop up in the medical field. Mukta Barve, Nandu Madhav, Prajakta and others left the audience bowled over with their captivating performances in Y.

