Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Is An 'Old Song Lover', Watch Here

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali is quite active on social media platforms as she keeps tweeting and posting things for her fans. If you know her, you must know she is a big fan of retro songs. And if you don’t know, don’t you worry, Prajakta has shown her love for old Bollywood songs yet again on Twitter.

While posting some beautiful pictures on Twitter she wrote, “Dil panchi ban udd jata hai, hum khoye khoye rehte hain,” these beautiful lyrics are from the song called Neel Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein from the film Amrapali that was released in 1966.

दिल पंछी बन उड़ जाता है,

हम खोयें खोयें रहते हैं ।

.#आम्रपाली #oldsonglover#prajakttamali @♥️

. Outfit by @kalamandir_thane

Styled by @shalmalee_t

Assisted by @akshu03_

Hair – @seemaaofficial

Make up – @madhuradeokute

Clicked – @vikshilp9910 pic.twitter.com/W3DuSQyu5j — Prajjakta Malli (@prajaktamali) November 9, 2022



Meanwhile, the actress is taking “Orange is the New Black” too seriously as she looked stunning in her orange ethnic ensemble. She wore a rust orange sharara set that had a noodle sleeve and embellishments all over the Kurti and a place sharara and carried a netted dupatta with the fit. For jewellery, she went just for a pair of statement earrings and minimal makeup.

Recently, Prajakta flew from Mumbai to Pune to celebrate Diwali with her family. The actress shared a series of photos from her Diwali celebration with family members at her home. Prajaktta appeared to be in good spirits in the photos, posing with her parents, sister, brother-in-law, and both of her adorable beloved nieces. She was dressed in a golden Anarkali suit. She captioned the post, “A mandatory Diwali post…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)



On the work front, the actress made her acting debut in the film Gandhi, My Father, and wowed the audience. Prajaktta is also making headlines for her upcoming film, which has yet to be named. She has worked with an impressive cast that includes Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Sankarshan Karhade, and Alok Rajwade. Hrishikesh Joshi, a well-known actor, and producer Nitin Vaidya also appear in this film. Aside from that, no other details have been revealed. The production of the film was recently completed in London.

Aside from that, the Marathi actress will appear in the film Respect. The story of seven women who all live in the same country, state, and city will be told in this film. This female-centric film was written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here