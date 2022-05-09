Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Looks Gorgeous in An Aboli Colour Saree, See Pics

Popular Marathi actress Prajakta Mali is on a high these days. Prajakta recently received the Kamala Rising Stars Award by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Her latest movie Pawankhind has also become a massive hit. Prajakta has an impressive social media presence with over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and she often shares stunning pictures of herself.

Recently, Prajakta shared some gorgeous pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the breathtaking pictures, Prajakta is posing in an aboli coloured saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

She has captioned her post as, “Rangeela Re… Out of love for the colourful- cotton saree. @ttanorisarees.” Prajakta’s post has gone viral with almost 1,00,000 likes on Instagram and thousands of comments by her fans.

One user commented, “Awesomely beautiful……. In love with you and your awesome hair….”.

Another awestruck fan of Prajakta commented, “Sensational beauty!! An absolute dream girl.”

Prajakta Mali is the host of the popular comedy reality show, Maharashtrachi HasyaJatra. Her bubbly personality on the show has made her a household name among Marathi television viewers.

The actress has received numerous accolades for her performance in her latest release Pawankhind, which was based on the life of Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Her previous release Pandu, a comic drama, was also a commercial success. Prajakta has acted in Bollywood movies like Gandhi, My Father.

Prajakta Mali has come a long way in her career since she first appeared in the television show Suvasini, which aired on Star Pravah. The hit Zee Marathi show, Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, became a turning point in her career.

Prajakta is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has completed her Arangetram and Visharad. The ministry of culture has even awarded her a prestigious scholarship for higher studies in Bharatnatyam.

