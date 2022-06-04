Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Shares Amazing Video From Her Solo Trip

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali is currently enjoying her holidays in Himachal Pradesh. This is the first time she went on a solo trip. Recently she shared a video from her vacation with fans.

Sharing the video on Instagram she wrote, “My official solo trip. Land of Gods Himachal Pradesh. Perfect use of a break from Hasya Jatra. Do not worry I will be back soon. And don’t worry about me either, I am caring. Much needed time.” She also used hashtags like traveller, solo, independent woman. Her video was loved by her fans.

One of them commented, “ Amazing” and another one wrote, “Enjoy your solo trip. Take care as well.” The post received 69,813 likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)



Earlier also Prajakta went for a trip with her mother to Dubai. She shared a beautiful selfie with her mother from the vacation and said ‘Mali’ mother daughter Dubai in the garden.”

All of her fans appreciated her post and showered their love. The photo got close to one lakh likes.

On the work front Prajakta started her acting career in 2011 with the Star Pravah’s television series Suvasini.

After the success of her latest film Chandramukhi, Prajaka has been in the news for the past few days due to her web series Ranabazaar. Her role in Ranbazaar has been praised by critics. But netizens did not like her bold role in the series and she was trolled.

Prajakta will be next seen in the upcoming Marathi movie Y in a pivotal role. Fans are looking forward to seeing her in a new avtaar.

