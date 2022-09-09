Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Shares Her All-Time Favourite Quote and It's Inspiring

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali has established a name for herself in the entertainment and film industry with her stupendous acting and her million-dollar smile. She has starred in numerous television shows and movies which include Pawankhind, Chandramukhi, Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, and Mast Maharashtra.

Apart from acting Prajakta can also be termed as a fashionista, bewitching her fans with her traditional and modern outfits. The Maharashtrian beauty often wows social media users with gorgeous photoshoots and exotic vacation pictures.

Recently, netizens have come to learn another interesting fact about the actress. Prajakta dropped a string of stunning snaps and also shared her “all-time favourite quote,” with her fans.

“She remembered who she was and the game changed. My all-time favourite quote…” captioned the Hampi actress adding the hashtags of strength, female, and her name.

Prajakta looked jaw-dropping, dolled up in a velvety jet-black cut-out gown. The black coloured belt embellished with shimmery stones seemed to be a signature style statement. The actress looked appealing in the first close-up snap, her eyes meeting the camera. The soft smile on her face was a bonus.

Prajakta sported silver jewellery to match her all-black attire. The silver-studded earrings and choker necklace appeared to enhance her diva avatar further. She struck a regal pose, keeping her hands on her hips, looking at the lens with confidence.

Prajakta’s bold makeup, comprising a matte purple shade of lipstick with a hint of blush on both cheeks, deserves a special mention. The 33-year-old actress completed her charismatic look with a tight bun hairdo and pointed sleek-black stilettos.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing app, fans felt at a loss for words, calling Prajakta “beautiful” and “gorgeous”, showering her with compliments.

On the work front, Prajakta has currently undertaken the role of an anchor in the popular comedy show titled Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra where famous Marathi television stars participate to give audiences hearty laughter and emerge as the winner.

