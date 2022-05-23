Marathi Actress Prarthana Behere Shares Video From Sets of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshmigaath

Actress Prarthana Behere, one of the popular faces of Marathi television, has won the hearts of millions of fans with her acting. The actress recently visited London with her Husband Abhishek Jawkar to attend the wedding of her best friend Sonalee Kulkarni and her beau Kunal Benodekar. Sonalee and Kunal arranged another marriage ceremony again on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in the presence of their family, relatives and friends. Sonalee and Kunal tied the knot on May 7, 2021 in Dubai but could not invite their family members and friends due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Prarthana recently returned from her London trip and joined the shooting of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, which airs on Zee Marathi. The actress shared a video on Instagram from the sets of the television series. She wrote, “I am back to my world,” in the caption.

Prarthana, who became a household name with Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, is seen flaunting her elegant look in a white and blush pink striped saree. However, it was her usual grin that lit up the video. Fans could not stop reacting to Prarthana’s adorable look and showered comments appreciating the actress.

Earlier, Prarthana shared a video from her London trip. The actress was spotted getting ready for her best friend Sonalee’s wedding. Prarthana and her spouse were seen together in the footage. She donned a royal blue saree with a crimson embroidered blouse for her friend Sonalee’s big day. She wrote in the caption, “London thumakda.”

Prarthana rose to prominence after appearing in the popular Hindi television serial Pavitra Rishta that aired on Zee TV. She is now concentrating on Marathi TV shows. Currently, Prarthana can be seen essaying the role of Neha Kamat in the show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, in which actor Shreyas Talpade is playing the male lead.

