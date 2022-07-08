Marathi Actress Rasika Sunil Does Jitendra’s Famous Jumping Jack Pose, See Pic

Actress Rasika Sunil has gained immense popularity for her acting in television series Majhya Navryachi Bayko. Despite the fact that many criticized this serial for promoting misogyny, Rasika garnered appreciation. Recently, she shared a photo in black bodycon outfit imitating veteran Bollywood star Jitendra’s famous jumping jack move.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rasika wrote, “Is this a pose or am I copying Jitendra ji?”

Fans were surprised to see Rasika’s look and showered a lot of love in the comments section. Actress Prajakta Datar called her hot. A user wrote that she would resemble Jeetendra perfectly after wearing a white outfit. Another user replied with the lyrics from one of the very famous songs of Jeetendra, Taki Taki o Taki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika Sunil (@rasika123s)



Rasika loves staying connected with fans through such entertaining posts. Despite the fact that she is not active in any project right now, her popularity has remained undeterred. Currently, she is enjoying a vacation in Canada with her husband Aditya Bilagi. She is sharing a lot of Instagram reels and pictures from Canada.

In a recent reel, she is enjoying the peace and lush green surroundings of Canada. The actress feels at bliss enjoying the heavenly environment. Rasika wrote in caption that she would like to stay in this mode forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika Sunil (@rasika123s)



In another Instagram reel, Rasika shared a glimpse of her going to Bruce Trail. Bruce Trail is one of the oldest marked trails in Canada. Every year more than 4,00,000 visits are made by tourists to this Trail. We get to see the most picturesque view of Bruce Trail in this reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika Sunil (@rasika123s)



Rasika’s fans are waiting for her to return to the small screen as she is presently no working in any show. She was last seen in bi-lingual series Meter Down. The series directed by Amol Pavade premiered on Hungama in October 2021.

