Marathi Actress Rasika Sunil Looks Gorgeous in Handmade Pichwai Khun Saree; See Pics

Marathi television actress Rasika Sunil, who is quite active on social media, regularly shares her glamorous photos and videos with her fans. Rashika has recently shared a few photos from her latest photoshoot.

In the photos, Rasika can be seen posing for the camera draped in a khun saree, also called khana weaving. The actress captioned the photo, “When Khun meets Pichwai… Introducing Handmade Pichwai work on khun saree.”

The actress is looking absolutely gorgeous and many of her fans praised Rasika for her choice of saree.

Along with hand-made red-green floral work, the saree beautifully features a hand-painted cow. A fan pointed out the connection of the weaving with the Bali Pola festival. It is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by farmers across Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen.

Rasika became a household name in Maharashtra with her show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, In the television series she played the role of Shanaya, a negative character who tries to lure the male lead.

She tied the knot with software engineer Aditya Bilagi in Goa in October last year. The two first met in Los Angeles in December 2018. The couple is often spotted enjoying their time with each other in one of their favorite tourist destinations.

Before making her acting debut Rasika took part in Youth Festivals and Rajya Natya Spardha. Prior to that, during her student days, she used to perform as a singer in music concerts.

Rasika’s play Love Aaj Kal also won the first prize in the 52nd Natya Spardha. Later, her participation in the Lux Jhakas Heroine contest on 9X TV became her television debut.

