Marathi Actress Reshma Shinde Talks About India’s Unity In Her Latest Instagram Video

Marathi actress Reshma Shinde has become quite popular with the television series Rang Maza Vegla. She has a good following on social media, and she regularly shares photos and videos. In her latest Instagram reel, she shared the message of India’s cultural diversity.

The video features a Muslim woman dressing her song in Varkari attire. Varkari or Warkari community belongs to the Bhakti tradition of Hinduism and they worship Lord Vitthal.

“Unity in diversity is right here,” Reshma wrote while sharing the video. In the video the song Rakhumaai Rakhumaai from the film Poshter Girl is playing in the background. In this reel, after dressing her son, the woman clicks his photograph.

Actress Sakshee Gandhi expressed her admiration for this reel. One user wrote that it is the culture of Maharashtra. A second user expressed that it is the real beauty of our nation. Fans also expressed their admiration for the Varkari sect. According to followers, the Varkari community always preaches unity and a humble attitude. The reel has garnered more than 40 thousand views.

Apart from these posts, Reshma also entertains fans with her acting in serial Rang Maza Vegla. Rang Maza Vegla describes the journey of Deepa, who is ridiculed a lot due to her skin colour. She also faces a lot of criticism in her in-laws house as well. Rang Maza Vegla describes how Deepa manages to overcome all these difficulties with her life partner Kartik. Deepa’s mother-in-law doesn’t get along with her easily, because Kartik rejected the girl she chose for him and decided to marry Deepa.

According to the audiences, this serial was interesting and described an important issue. However, Rang Maza Vegla was criticized for illogical episodes. The show was also condemned due to its depiction of Deepa’s character. Many said that makers are constantly introducing irrelevant characters.

Despite this criticism, Reshma received applause for her acting. Besides Reshma, Ashutosh Gokhale, Shreya Kulkarni, Harshada Khanvilkar are there in this serial. Rang Maza Vegla is directed by Chandrakant Gaikwad. Nilesh Moharir has composed the theme song.

