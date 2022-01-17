Marathi Actress Rinku Rajguru Shares Adorable Childhood Photo, Fans Shower Love

Marathi film actress Rinku Rajguru has shared a throwback childhood photo on Instagram. Her fans are showering love on the childhood photo of the Sairat fame actress. The photo went viral after the actress shared it on her Instagram story, wherein she is seen in a red embroidered frock. Rinku looks cute with short hair in the picture. She is also wearing a bindi on her forehead.

One of the fans of Rinku shared the photo saying that he is her biggest fan. Following that, the same picture was reposted by Rinku on her Instagram story. However, it has disappeared from her Instagram account and some screenshots of the post are going viral.

The actress is completely unrecognisable in the picture and her fans have gone crazy over these cute and adorable pictures on the internet.

Rinku’s real name is Prerna Mahadev Rajguru, but her fans call her Rinku, which is her stage name.

Rinku made her silver screen debut in Nagraj Manjule’s directorial Sairat. The 2016 film broke box office records and it was also critically acclaimed. Rinku’s name rose to immense fame after she was featured in this film, starring Akash Thosar.

Rinku was even conferred with a national award for this film, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit not only in India but in other countries too. On-demand, this film was also remade in Hindi and Telugu. Following the success of Sairat, Rinku was seen in several web series and films.

Rinku has undergone a major transformation in her physique in a short span of time. The actress has become slimmer and fitter than ever and she keeps sharing her pictures and videos of fitness on Instagram.

