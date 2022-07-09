Marathi Actress Rupal Nande Ties The Knot, Friends And Family Congratulate Her

Popular Marathi television actress Rupal Nande, who rules a million hearts, has tied the knot in what was a private wedding affair. She married Anish Kanvinde, who is a sailor by profession.

Close friends and relatives of the bride and groom have shared images on their Instagram. One of her friends, who was invited to the wedding, shared pictures, writing, “08-07-2022- Rupal and Anish. Here’s to the love, laughter, and happily ever after. Cheers to the new beginnings. Love you girl. Stay happy and bless.”

In the posted images, Rupal is wearing a quarter sleeve pink silhouette with golden embellishment. The gorgeous bride paired her attire with golden kadas and green chudas. She has made a clean bun, adorning her hair with Gajra, while Anish is dressed in simple white and golden attire.

Her friend has posted a short video where Rupal and Anish are seen dancing. Rupal is seen rolling in Anish’s arm. Fans have poured loads of love and blessings on the couple. The comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages. The duo, Anish and Rupal, decided to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

One of her friends wrote, “Hey you babe, very happy for you. Congratulations, a new beginning.” Rupal’s co-star Surabhi Bhave shared a story of Rupa’s big day. She wrote, “Happy happy married life. Love you so much.’

Rupal is constantly sharing stories of her friends and fans on her Instagram. In one of her stories, a funny and loved image is shared. In that picture, she is standing in the middle. On one side is her husband and on the other, her family is pulling her.

Marathi actress Rupal Nand got fame in the Marathi industry with her show Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn. In the show, her role Ananya was loved by all. Speculation is rife that the show Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn will go off air soon.

