Marathi Actress Rutuja Bagwe Asks Her Fans ‘Don’t Unfollow Me’

Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe is quite active on social media and often remains in news for her quirky photoshoots. Recently she has shared a video with a funny caption, which is going viral.

She is well-known in the Marathi film industry as an actress but now everyone can also feel the magic of her voice, with this video. She is seen singing the song Sun Re Sun Beliya from the 2015 film Tamasha. Many of her fans have commented appreciating her voice.

One of her fans commented, “It is a nice song”, while another said, “The Best Singer”. A third praised Rituja’s voice saying “Wow didi”. Her followers on Instagram loved her singing and commented contrary to Rutuja’s caption. She wrote a funny caption, “Don’t unfollow me.”

Rutuja has earned a good fan following because of her amazing fashion sense. She keeps on sharing photos on Instagram regularly on Instagram. Recently she uploaded a stunning picture in a pink dress. She completed her look with open hair and minimal makeup. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Pinkidipoo”.

Rutuja started her acting career with the Marathi television series Hya Gojirwanya Gharat in 2008. She also played pivotal roles in several other TV shows including Swamini, Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta, Tu Majha Saangaati, Chandra Aahe Sakshila and many more. Because of her acting she has made a huge fan following among Marathi audience and become quite popular in the television industry.

She made her big screen debut with Marathi film Shaheed Bhai Kotwal, which released on 24 January 2020. The movie was directed by Eknath Desale and Parag Sawant. The film featured Asutosh Patki, Nishigandha Wad, Ganesh Yadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and Rutuja in important roles.3

