Marathi Actress Rutuja Bagwe Welcomes Monsoon With Quirky Instagram Post

Marathi film and television actress Rutuja Bagwe is welcoming the monsoon season in Mumbai with open arms. The 34-year-old shared a glimpse into her happy-go-lucky rendezvous with the rains on Instagram. Dressed in a tie-and-dye grey and white crop top which matched the monsoon skies of the city, Rutuja channelled her vivacious girl vibes while soaking in the rain. The actress also wore a white flower behind her ear.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Rutuja wrote the caption in Marathi, “Rutuja’s favourite season is here.” The caption was followed by a bunch of hashtags that read, “rain lover,” “happy me,” and “peace.” Her lively spirit captured in the pictures might even make you fall in love with the rainy season that has brought the much-needed respite from the sweltering summers. Commenting on the post, fellow Marathi cinema actress Gauri Kulkarni wrote, “Cute.” A fan of the actress commented, “Haha caption. Apt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutuja Bagwe / ऋतुजा बागवे (@rutuja_bagwe)



In her previous Instagram post shared last weekend, Rutuja was channelling the hot girl summer vibes. The Chandra Aahe Sakshila actress was seen wearing a strappy sequined red dress. For make-up, she went for defined eyebrows and red lip colour.

With the warm yellow light falling on the actress’ frame the portrait exuded the seductive persona of Rutuja. Sharing a portrait on Instagram, she added an array of hashtags that described the mood board of the photoshoot. The hashtags read, “Red,” “Shimmer,” and “Raw.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutuja Bagwe / ऋतुजा बागवे (@rutuja_bagwe)



Rutuja made her appearance on the small screen with the series Nanda Saukhya Bhare in 2018. The series also starred Reshma Shinde. She made her big screen debut with the Marathi film Shaheed Bhai Kotwal in 2020. The movie starred Ashutosh Patki, and Nishigandha Wad among others. Apart from this, Rituja has been honoured with twelve prestigious awards for her notable performance in the play Ananya.

