Popular Marathi actress Samidha Guru is soon going to essay a negative role in the upcoming serial Lavangi Mirchi. The serial is set to be released on Zee Marathi on February 13. The upcoming serial revolves around the story of a young girl who is determined to make her dreams come true despite all the odds.

While Samidha Guru is portraying a negative character in the serial, popular actress Shivani Baokar has been roped in to play the protagonist of the serial. Taking to social media, Zee Marathi posted a video announcing the release date of the serial. Moments after the video was released, several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their excitement with the audience.

Samidha Guru shot to fame with her TV serial Shubhmangal Online. With her remarkable acting skills, she often garners love and appreciation from the audience. Samidha has made a strong mark in films, theatre and television, and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Currently, the actress is working in the Hindi serial Na Umra Ki Seema Ho which premiered on Star Bharat. In the serial, she is playing the character of Kanika. Be it with her acting prowess or her charming personality, the actress often creates a storm on the internet.

On the career front, the actress is known for Asambhav, Avaghachi Sansar and other serials. The actress was also honoured with Maharashtra State’s Best Actress Award for the movie Kapuskondyachi Goshta. In addition, she was also felicitated with the MMW Gaurav Award for Best Actress for the play Get Well Soon.

Samidha Guru made her acting debut with the TV serial Soniyacha Umbara. However, she had a breakthrough moment with Avaghachi Sansar. Some of her other prominent roles also include Jivalaga, Zunj, Ya Valanavar, Devyani, Gandha Fulancha Gela Sangun, Tuz Vin Sakhya Re, Kamala, and Tujvin Sakhya Re.

On the personal front, Samidha Guru tied the nuptial knot with renowned writer Abhijit Guru. He is known for Majhya Navryachi Bayko, Rang Maza Vegla and Rabb Se Hai Dua.

