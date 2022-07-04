Marathi Actress Sayali Sanjeev In Spotlight For Her ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ Reel

Actress Sayali Sanjeev has recently been making headlines for her great fashion sense and style. She is adored by fans who make her every post viral on social media. The actress, who is very active on social media, is once again in the spotlight for her version of a popular reel on Instagram.

The video features actor Aashay Kulkarni and actor Nitish Chavan with Sayali dancing to a song that has been trending. The video was well-liked by fans, and many shared their appreciation. One user said, “Wow, lovely, all three are looking great but you are looking super in that blue dress. What fun,” with another saying, “I loved your performance, outstanding.”

Sayali previously made headlines when she shared a pic in a pink saree, making heads turn. She has often grabbed everyone’s attention with ethnic numbers to modern cool attire. In this picture, she is seen wearing a beautiful pink saree by Aura Benaras. She styled it with a full-sleeve white blouse by Soniya Saanchi. She teamed it with lovely earrings and a ring while her hair and make-up were on point.

Sayani debuted on television in 2016 with Kahe Diya Pardes. She is well-known for her recent roles in films such as Basta and Jhimma. Tanaji Ghadge directed Basta, a Marathi language comedy-drama. Sunil Phadtare is the project’s producer. The plot centres around a soon-to-wed couple and their relatives as they go wedding shopping. And what follows is a farcical comedy of mistakes. On January 29, 2021, the film was released.

Jhimma, directed by Hemant Dhome, is about a group of seven ladies from various age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds who meet while on vacation. They reveal their adventure along the voyage. The film was released on November 19, 2021.

