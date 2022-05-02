Marathi Actress Sayali Sanjeev Shared an Adorable Post in Memory of her Father

Marathi television series Kahe Diya Pardes fame Sayali Sanjeev is an avid social media user and often remains in the news due to her rumoured relationship with cricketer Rituraj Gaikwad and her photos. The actress occasionally shares photos on her Instagram page in the memory of her father.

Sayali keeps creating something special in the memory of her father. Earlier, she had also got a tattoo in the memory of her Baba. Recently, the actress shared a photo featuring her with a quilt. But, it’s not any usual quilt for Sayali. It has her father’s name Sajneev tailored on it.

Sharing the photo, Sayali wrote, “Baba’s name is Godhadi @motherquilts_india hoghongadi_india, How much can I thank you? Now I will claim to make a doll from you. Munnabi Tai. You made this doll for me with your own hands. You have magic in your hands @ nirajvborate thanks a ton.”

It’s been more than a year since Sayali’s father passed away. Her love for her father can be seen in most of the posts of the actress.

On the work front, the actress made her acting debut with the Zee Marathi show Kahe Diya Pardes in 2016. With her performance, Sayali became a household name among Marathi television viewers. After this, she appeared in Shubhamangal Online, in which her role as Sherwari was much appreciated. Her latest outing is Hemant Dhome’s 2021 directorial Jhimma.

Sayali Sanjeev and Ruturaj Gaikwad are one of the most talked-about couples in the Marathi industry. The two are rumored to be dating each other for the last few years. However, they never confirmed it.

