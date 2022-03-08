Marathi Actress Shivani Sonar Joins Alia Bhatt’s Dholida Song Bandwagon

The Dholida song from Alia Bhatt’s latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi has become a massive hit since its release. Many social media users are sharing video clips dancing to this groovy track featuring Alia. Now Marathi actress Shivani Sonar has also joined the viral trend.

The Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi fame actress recently shared a video dancing on the song in a traditional Marathi mulgi get up. She can be seen performing the hook step of the song along with her co-star Aishwarya Shinde. She imitates Alia Bhatt’s moves and even pulls off the song’s iconic folded hands motion quite easily.

Dholida fever gripped everyone, from social media users to celebrities, since the release of the song. Ravi Bala Sharma, a 63-year-old desi dadi who became an online sensation with her dance videos, also grooved to this Garba song a few days ago. Her lovely grin and dance moves seldom fail to wow netizens, and this time was no exception.

Dhanashree Verma Chahal, the famous dancer and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, was spotted wearing a saree with her hair put in a bun, precisely like Alia Bhatt’s look in the film, and danced to the song Dholida with tremendous energy.

Dholida song has been crooned by the Gujarati singer Jahnvi Shrimankar and Sahil Hada. The music has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, the focal point of the song, the choreography is credited to National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh.

She is the one who also choreographed Ghoomar and Ek Dil Ek Jaan, all of which were filmed featuring Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat. According to Kruti, in the song Dholida, she used many aspects to depict not just the character Gangubai but also her cultural heritage as she is from Kathiawad, Gujarat.

