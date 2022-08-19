Marathi Actress Titiksha Tawade to Return on TV With This Show

Marathi actress Titiksha Tawde rose to prominence with the serial Saraswati and ruled the hearts of many. For the past few years, she has been away from the small screen. But we have good news for all her fans. Yes, the actress is back in the lead role of Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi on Zee Marathi.

Fox Marathi has shared the promo of the upcoming television serial, which is starting on September 12 at 10:30 PM. This means Zee Marathi’s Devmanus will say goodbye to the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZeeMarathi (@zeemarathiofficial)



Zee Marathi has also posted the promo of the serial and wrote, “What she says doesn’t happen, she says what’s going to happen. New Serial Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi from September 12, Mon to Sat, 10.30 pm.” After seeing the entire promo, the show appears will be mysterious.

Apart from the show, Titeeksha was recently seen shining in Shabash Mithu. She was portraying a professional cricketer in Srijit Mukerji’s film, which was based on Indian player Mithali Raj’s life. Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in the film.

Since Mithali recently announced her retirement from cricket, the movie is extremely significant for her supporters. On Instagram, Taapsee expressed her opinion in response to Mithali’s retirement, writing, “Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change your perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever Mithali Raj On to the next innings of life.”

News18 Showsha’s review of the film says, “The two interests that unify this country cricket and Bollywood were combined in this film, yet the suspenseful thriller and heart-pounding scenes are conspicuously absent. In the end, the movie lists a handful of Mithali Raj’s professional accomplishments and significant personal challenges, but it doesn’t reveal much more about her personality than the countless headlines do. This story contains plenty of blood, sweat, and grit, but not a lot of true emotion.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here