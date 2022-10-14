Marathi Actress Vaidehi Parashurami All Set For TV Debut With Fu Bai Fu New Season

The Marathi television industry has always had a wide array of TV shows and daily soaps to entertain the audience. Some of them, even after having gone off air, still retain their popularity among fans. The Zee Marathi comedy show Fu Bai Fu is one such show, which is still remembered fondly in Marathi households. The show had a unique concept, where actors from daily soaps performed along with assigned professional stand-up comedians. The show started airing in April 2010 and was concluded in August 2014.

Now, Zee Marathi has some great news for ardent fans of the reality comedy show. Fu Bai Fu is all set to make a return to the small screen after a break of 8 years. Marathi actress Vaidehi Parashurami will be hosting the show while Nirmiti Sawant and Umesh Kamat will take on the judges’ mantle. The names of the actors who will participate in the show as contestants have not been revealed yet. Speculations regarding the same have already started circulating among fans.

It is noteworthy that Vaidehi Parashurami, who is known for Marathi movies like Vrundavan, Zombivali and Lochya Zaala Re as well as the Bollywood movie Simmba, will be seen hosting the comedy show in her television debut venture. With the premiere of Fu Bai Fu, comparisons between Prajakta Mali, who hosts the Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, and Vaidehi Parashurami are bound to ensue as both shows have a similar concept.

The show airs on Zee Marathi’s competition in the business, Sony Marathi. It remains to be seen whether Vaidehi can attain the same level of popularity with Fu Bai Fu as Prajakta has with Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. Fu Bai Fu will air from Thursday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, starting November 3.

