Marathi Actress Vedashri Dali Posts Adorable Photos With Daughter Spruha

Vedashri Vinay Dali is a well-known Marathi actress, who has starred in numerous serials. Her daughter Spruha Dali is a child artist, who has cemented a special position in the hearts of many with her adorable expressions and acting prowess in the Marathi TV serial Rang Majha Vegla. Her onscreen character Deepika is loved by a majority of Marathi viewers. Spruha slowly emerged to be a famous child actress. Recently, the mother-daughter duo took the internet by storm, as they posed together for a photoshoot, donning sarees in Marathi style.

Both of them shared these photos on their Instagram, with the caption, “Nauvari Saree Love.” They can be seen all decked up in traditional attire from top to toe, donning gold jewelleries. Their fans showered them with compliments in the comment section.

Vedashree rose to prominence by portraying the role of famous Maratha Sardar Maloji Rao’s wife in Colors Marathi’s Shri Swami Samrath serial. She is also known for starring in Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, where she once again essayed the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s beloved partner.

The Marathi actress often drops multiple pictures and videos with Spruha, as well as her husband. Vedashree also shares glimpses of the serials on her IG handle, along with the announcements of her upcoming projects.

Vedashree is currently working on Sony Marathi’s serial Sundar Amche Ghar. The serial tells the story of a simple girl who encounters challenges in life after getting married. It is her mother-in-law who supports the new bride like her own daughter, and becomes her best friend. The female lead of the popular serial aka Kavya is helmed by Sanchita Kulkarni. Vedashree plays the role of Kavya’s affectionate sister-in-law.

Vedashree has also gained immense popularity for the film Are Soda Batli Bai. Although the actress had a small screen time in the film, audiences loved her role. Directed by Qayum Kazi, Are Soda Batli Bai revolves around a farmer who believes that hard work, accompanied by a strong gut instinct will help him to reap a good harvest. The light-hearted comedy also takes a dig at the persistent superstitions in society.

Read all the Latest Movies News here