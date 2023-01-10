Marathi Actress Vidula Chougule’s Day Out At The Sea-Side Makes Her ‘Beach Happy’

Vidula Chougule is one of the renowned names of Marathi cinema. The actress always manages to make her fans go gaga over her, be it with acting prowess or her sartorial choices. Recently, the actress has dropped a streak of snaps in a beach-ready ensemble.

Now, her photos have taken Instagram by storm and are creating huge noise on social media. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing an orange halter-neck top, which she paired up with denim shorts. This time, she opted for a minimalist makeup look and kept her hair open. The actress captioned her post, “Beach Happy”.

Several social media users rushed to the comment section to compliment her look and attire. One social media user wrote, “You look like Devsena”. Another commented, “So cute”. One user also commented, “Super stunning”.

This is not the first time, the actress often makes head turns with her bewitching personality and outstanding fashion choices.

Vidula has also wished her fans new year greetings recently. The caption of her photo read, “2022 you will be remembered. You have given me a good head start, I’ll not let you down in the Following year. You have brought so many wonderful people into my life. I’m so grateful. At the end of the year when we take a minute to look back at all the hardships, they look not so hard. That’s why I like the last day of the year as we can learn from the past and make a fresh start. Entering 2023 with a great family and lots of positivity. Have a marvellous year everyone (sic).”

On the work front, Vidula made a strong footing in the television industry with her popular TV series, Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa alongside Ashok Phal Dessai. She has also worked phenomenally in the short film Daag. She was last seen in the film Boyz 3. Directed by Vishal Sakharam, Boyz 3 also starred actors Partha Bhalerao, Sumant Shinde and Prateek Lad in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here