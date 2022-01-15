Marathi Apsara Sonalee Kulkarni's Makar Sankranti Attire Will Steal Your Heart

On the auspicious occasion of Makakar Sankranti, Marathi cinema’s Apsara Sonalee Kulkarni shared a stunning video of herself on Instagram. Wearing traditional attire, the actor looked stunning in a beautiful black silk saree, which she paired with a plain silver stylish blouse.

“This #sankranthi wears a black #paithani from @sonalee_paithani and groove to #jhimma ,” the caption read.

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYqQRigFvL1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the video, Sonalee can be seen giving different poses. With the saree, she opted for a heavy silver necklace, paired with matching earrings and bangles in both hands. With nude makeup, Sonalee opted for smokey eyes and has kept her hair open. With a silver traditional Nath in her nose, Sonalee made her look completely different.

In the background, Sonalee has played the title track from her latest film Jhimma.

For the unversed, Sonalee runs a clothing brand called Sonalee Paithani.

Meanwhile, speaking on her work front, Sonalee will soon be seen in Rahul Jadhav’s directorial Chhatrapati Tararani. The storyline of the film is based on one of the greatest epics of valour of the Marathi warrior queen Chhatrapati Tararani.

Along with this, Sonalee will be also seen in an upcoming musical Marathi film Tamasha Live, which is helmed by Sanjay Jadhav.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s was last seen in Pandu, directed by Viju Mane and produced by Zee Studios. Released in 2021, the film was well-received by the audience. She played the role of Usha in the comedy-drama. Apart from that, Sonalee’s Jhimma was a huge hit in the region. The storyline of the film was highly appreciated by the masses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.