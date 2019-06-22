Marathi Bigg Boss 2 Contestant Abhijit Bichukale Nabbed from House Sets
Police barged into the sets of the ongoing Marathi "Bigg Boss 2" season and arrested participant Abhijit Bichukale in connection with a cheque bouncing case.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Police barged into the sets of the ongoing Marathi "Bigg Boss 2" season and arrested participant Abhijit Bichukale in connection with a cheque bouncing case, officials said on Friday.
The police team from Satara, along with personnel from the Aarey Colony Police Station in Goregaon east, reached the 'Bigg Boss 2' house in the Film City after an arrest warrant was issued by a Satara court against the political activist and nabbed him.
Though the reality show team and participants were taken aback, there was no opposition to the police action. Bichukale was taken to Satara and will be produced before the court on Saturday, police said.
The cheque bouncing case has been going on in the court since 2015, but despite repeated summons, he has reportedly failed to appear before the judge, after which an arrest warrant was issued.
A controversial inmate of the 'Bigg Boss 2', Bichukale has contested all elections from the municipality to Parliament but unsuccessfully.
Season 2 raised the curtains with a grand premiere on May 26, with celebrity host Mahesh Manjrekar. The first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, also hosted by Manjrekar, was aired last year from April to July.
This season has contestants like Maadhav C Deochake, who shot to fame with his show Humari Devrani; Surekha Punekar, the Lavni Queen of Maharashtra; Rupali Bhosale, known for her role in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain; Parag Kanhere, another celebrity contestant, who has been a part of the cooking show Aamhi Saare Khavayye and Shiv Thakre, who became a popular face with his stints in reality show Roadies, among others.
