Marathi Bigg Boss Contestant Mira Jagganath Shares New Way To Lose Weight

Marathi Bigg Boss contestant Mira Jagganath is a fitness enthusiast who often shares her fitness tips and tricks with her fans. Recently, the actress has dropped a new way to lose weight. In the video, Mira is walking on a treadmill and eating a waffle. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “My latest invention, “walk and bite” me being a complete foodie, I thought let me walk and eat. So, when I am off the treadmill, I have already burnt that fat. Wishful thinking.”

Netizens have commented on the video and have praised the new way of losing weight shared by Mira. One wrote, “Today’s advice from Mirabai. Successful weight loss requires walking and eating on a treadmill.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 〽️ira jagannath (@mirajagga)

Every year, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day. On this occasion, Mira shared a photo of herself doing a yoga pose. Sharing the photo, Mira Jagganath wrote, “Yoga makes your body healthy, your soul happy, and your mind strong. Enjoy Yoga Day.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 〽️ira jagannath (@mirajagga)

On the work front, Mira Jagganath made her TV debut in the year 2016 with the serial Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, in which she was seen in the role of Sandhya. She has also been a part of many Marathi music videos.

In September last year, Mira participated in Marathi Bigg Boss 3 and won millions of hearts with her performance. Her bond with Jay Dundhane was loved by the audience. The duo was recently seen in a music video. The song is titled Jodi Doghanchi Diste Chikni. The song has been composed by Aanand Shinde.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.