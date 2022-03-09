Marathi Celebrities Who Divorced And Got Remarried

Divorces of celebrity couples like film stars often come as a rude shock for their fans. Several couples from Bollywood to regional film industries have split in recent years. However, many of them have found love again after divorce and got married to a new life partner. Marathi film industry has many such celebrities who have started their married life again after divorce. From Mahesh Manjrekar to Shashank Ketkar, several prominent Marathi celebrities have got divorced, and found love again.

Medha Manjrekar is the second wife of Mahesh Manjrekar. His first wife was costume designer Deepa Mehta and the couple has two children.

Swapnil Joshi has been married two times. His first wife was Aparna. They married in 2005 and parted ways in 2009. A couple of years later, Swapnil started a new life with his second wife Lina Aradhya. Lina is a dentist, like his first wife Aparna, and the couple has two children.

Television actress Sharmishtha Raut is currently a part of several television serials. She had tied the knot with businessman Ameya Nipankar a few years back. However, the marriage didn’t last long and they got divorced in 2018. Last year, Sharmishtha got married to Tejas Desai.

Bigg Boss contestant Megha Dhade, is married to Aditya Pawaskar. But before that, Megha was in a relationship with an unidentified person and had a child with him. She later married Aditya. Aditya also has a son from his first wife.

Renuka Shahane has been leading a happy life with famous actor Ashutosh Rana for the last two decades. But very few people know that prior to this, Renuka was married to veteran Marathi theatre director and writer Vijay Kenkare. However, their marriage did not last long and after the divorce, Renuka got married to Ashutosh Rana. The couple has two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

