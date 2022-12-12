Marathi Couple Akshaya Deodhar, Hardik Joshi Visit Saptashrungi Temple, Share Photos

Popular Marathi television couple Hardik Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar got married on December 2 in Pune. Now, the couple has recently visited the temple of Saptashrungi Devi to seek her blessing for their happy married life ahead.

Earlier, the couple shared photos and videos from their engagement and wedding ceremony that took social media by storm. Now, recently, Akshaya Deodhar took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit to Saptashrungi Devi temple with her partner Hardik Joshi. The photos of the newlyweds have yet again made huge noise on the internet.

Fans have showered the couple with love and admiration in the comment section. The post which was shared a few days ago is now getting lots of likes and comments.

In the photos, the couple can be seen in beautiful traditional attire. Akshaya Deodhar adorns an elegant saree which has polka dots on the border. For the ornament, she chooses to wear lightweight and subtle design jewellery. While Hardik wore a yellow-colour kurta which he teamed up with white pants.

As soon as the couple dropped the pictures on their social media, several fans started greeting the couple with love and blessings. One social media user commented, “My favourite world’s best couple ( With a heart emojis)”. Another user commented, “So beautiful, my favourite both of you wishing you happy married life Akshaya and Hardik (With clapping emojis)”. One user also wrote, “Congratulations both of you”.

Akshaya has recently also uploaded a thank you post. She captioned the post, “Amrita…How much and what should I write about you? You are darling! (With a heart emoji). I can’t thank you for all the help and rush you’ve done that day. You have done everything with your heart without even expecting anything. Thank You so much Amrita and Kalasy Studios for doing what you did for both of us. Seriously, we are blessed to have you and we love you a lot”.

The couple was last seen together in the Marathi television soap ‘Tujyaat Jeev Rangala’. Now they are all set to feature together in the upcoming movie Chatur Chor directed by Amol Gole.

