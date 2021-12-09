Marathi Crime Thriller Devmanus 2 To Air From December 19; Aaji Back With Her One-liners

The second season of the popular Marathi crime thriller, Devmanus, is all set to entertain the audience from December 19. After releasing the teaser in November, the makers have now released a promo for the show. Zee Marathi channel has shared the promo of ‘Devmanus 2’ to generate curiosity among the audience. The last episode of the first season was aired on August 15 and now the audience is all set to see the new season.

Watch New Promo:

In the new teaser, Rukmini Sutar, who played the character of grandmother Saru Patil (Aaji), is seen in her usual avatar. She is all set to make the audience laugh with her one-liners and usual rants in style.

Marathi actor Kiran Gaikwad, who became a household name among the Marathi audience for his performance as Devi Singh in the first season of Devmanus, will return in the second season to play the lead role.

Earlier, in November, Zee Marathi had shared the teaser of the upcoming season of Devmanus. It hinted that the upcoming season will start with a cold early morning scene in a village showing a hospital board sign, which was removed by a person.

The first season of Devmanus show was all about a psycho con-doctor who killed people and got away with his crimes. The show is produced by actor Shweta Shinde.

Zee Marathi channel has already announced that Devmanus 2 will be launched on December 19 with a special one-hour episode. The new season of the crime thriller will start on Monday, December 20 at 10.30 pm. Devmanus 2 will replace ‘Tee Parat Aaliye’ currently being aired on Zee Marathi.

