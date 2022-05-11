Marathi Director Kedar Shinde Shares Adorable Note For Wife Bela

Filmmaker Kedar Shinde is one of the well-known directors of the Marathi industry and he has given many hit films and popular television shows. The writer-director has struck a chord with audiences for his works like On Duty 24 Taas, Irada Pakka, Bakula Namdev Ghotale, Galgale Nighale, Yancha Kahi Nem Nahi, Mukkam Post London and Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko among others. Kedar’s wife Bela Shinde has been a strong support for him in all his ventures.

The couple celebrated their 26th marriage anniversary on May 9. Kedar shared an adorable note for Bela on Instagram. Kedar wrote that she had accepted his proposal for marriage and eloped with him even when he was struggling to find work in the film industry. Kedar added that he is lucky to have her in his life.

The popular filmmaker wrote that he is still struggling in his work but with Bela on his side, he feels motivated. While thanking Bela for her support in all ups and downs in life, sarcastically Kedar mentioned sometimes he feels helpless to fulfil all her wishes due to his ECG like career graph

Kedar thanked Bela and their daughter Sana for providing him much needed backing to move ahead in life. Kedar ended the post writing that he gathers courage for struggling due to them only.

On the work front, Kedar is busy with his upcoming film Baipan Bhari Deva. On the occasion of international women’s day on March 8, Kedar had released a special poster of this film. Baipan Bhari Deva is a women oriented film starring Rohini Hattangadi, Sukanya Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar and Vandana Gupte. Shilpa Navalkar and Deepa Chaudhari are also playing important roles in this film. These actresses will enact the role of six sisters in the film.

