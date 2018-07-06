English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Marathi Film Chumbak Selected for IFFM 2018
Marathi film Chumbak has been officialy selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) that is set to take place from August 10 till August 22 under the theme of Inclusion.
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications
Mumbai: Marathi film Chumbak has been officialy selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) that is set to take place from August 10 till August 22 under the theme of Inclusion.
Directed by Sandeep Modi, Chumbak will be presented by actor Akshay Kumar.
The film, starring renowned lyricist Swanand Kirike, is a story of friendship between a 15-year-old table-cleaning-waiter-boy Baalu and his chance encounter with a 45-year-old mentally slow man Prasanna that forces him to make a choice between his dreams and morality.
Expressing happiness about the premiere, Swanand said in a statement: "I am really excited that our film Chumbak is selected in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and I am really looking forward for the response of Australian people that how do they receive the film.
"I am very happy that a superstar like Akshay Kumar has agreed. I mean he has liked the film so much that he (is) presenting the film now for us in India," he added.
IFFM was established in 2012 as an initiative of the Victorian Government and is an important part of the State's cultural calendar.
Chumbak is slated to release on July 27 in India.
